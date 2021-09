Jesse Lingard may have been a source for cheap laughs in recent years, but he's proven everybody wrong since the start of 2021 thanks to a sensational loan spell at West Ham. Despite not playing a single minute of Premier League action in the first half of the 2020/21 season for United, Lingard managed nine goals and five assist in 16 appearances for the Hammers. That has earned him an England recall and he scored twice against Andorra on Sunday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO