Ross Barkley is one of several players who are technically registered to play for Chelsea in the Premier League the Champions League until at least January, but remain very much on the fringes of the first-team. The others, presumably, are fellow midfielder Lewis Baker and defender Malang Sarr, and perhaps Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well, who got an off-hand mention from Tuchel when he was asked about Barkley’s situation in yesterday’s press conference.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO