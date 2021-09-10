Eagle Harriers Prove Solid at Wayne State Meet
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University cross country program saw several Eagles produce solid performances at the Wayne State University Warrior Challenge tonight, Sept. 10, at Willow Metropark. A total of seven EMU runners were in attendance, two of which finished in the top-10. "It was great to give some of our athletes the chance to compete in a local meet," said Director/Head Coach Sue Parks. "Everyone competed hard and gained some valuable experience that will help them down the road."emueagles.com
