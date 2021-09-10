Eagle Harriers Prove Solid at Wayne State Meet

It was a great day to be an Eagle runner at the Central Montcalm Hornet Run. Each KC harrier raced only against others in his/her grade and each came away with a top 25 medal!. Alyeska Linsley started things off in the senior race with a first place effort! Kierra Flegel was third in her season’s best time and Emily Lantzer was 6th. Kylie Brown also finished in the top ten with her 9th place and Savannah VanderLind was 17th with her fastest time.

EAGLE, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO