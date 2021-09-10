CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

11522 Old Carrollton Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23236

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 11512 Old Carrolton Ct in the sought after Smoketree neighborhood. This beautifully renovated home features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 3000SF on a large lot (.9 acre). Entering the home, the first thing you notice is how airy it feels. The foyer leads to a large living room/office on the left, and a dining room on the right (both with Plantation Shutters). The dining room opens to the eat-in kitchen, which then leads to a large family room. In addition to having a nice-sized owner's suite, there is another bedroom and half bath on the first floor. The second floor has 3 additional nice-sized bedrooms and a full bath with double vanity. Other great features include an attached, side load garage, a finished basement, an amazing screened-in porch, a patio, a fire pit, all in a very private backyard with privacy fence. Inside or Outside, this home offers all the entertaining space you'll need for family gatherings! Plus, the elementary and high schools are within walking/biking distance! Check out the video.

