Voth tosses 5 TDs in Cheney’s comeback victory

Cheney Cardinals quarterback Harrison Voth tossed five touchdowns in a come-from-behind, 34-14 victory at the Kingman Eagles on Friday.Jack Voth caught two of those touchdowns before a long weather delay, and Quincy Thomas, Luke Grace and Dayton Higgs had scoring catches after.The first quarter belonged to Kingman, which scored a pair of touchdowns exactly two minutes apart for a 14-0 lead with 5:15 left in the quarter. The scores came on runs of 15 and 42 yards. A rou...