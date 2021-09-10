CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, KS

Special teams shine as Clearwater wins

 8 days ago

Four punt returns for touchdowns and a pick-6 interception fueled the Clearwater Indians to a 48-0 win at the Belle Plaine Dragons on Friday, in a game that was called at halftime because of the weather.The Indians were supposed to host Wellington in an Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League game, but the entire Wellington School District closed schools and cancelled events due to rampant COVID-19 cases and exposures.Clearwater found a new opponent in the Belle Plaine Dragon...

