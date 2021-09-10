CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, KS

Titans take down the Norwich Eagles

By tsnewsllc
tsnews.com
 8 days ago

The Argonia-Attica Titans dropped 28 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 36-6 victory over the visiting Norwich Eagles. The game was played in Attica.The Titans controlled this game from the start, which was called off before halftime as bad weather moved into the area. Because the game did not reach halftime, it is considered a forfeit by Norwich.Colter McDaniel scored a pair of touchdowns, and Xander Newberry, Conner Harnden and Cooper Traffas each added sco...

