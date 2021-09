Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!. Rosemary (w/ Havok) vs Tasha Steelz (w/ Savannah Evans) Rosemary takes control early as she suplexes and bites Tasha before locking in the Upside Down in the ropes and missing a missile dropkick before Tasha hits several running moves in the corner into a snap mare and a PK for two. Tasha locks in a rear chin lock before Rosemary gets to the feet and Tasha drops her with a knee lift for two before hitting a springboard bulldog for two. Tasha dodges a spear before going up and missing a move off of the top before Rosemary catches her with a spear for the pin and the win out of nowhere.

