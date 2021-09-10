CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick, KS

Mustangs gallop past Colts in opener

By tsnewsllc
tsnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Salina Central Mustangs ran wild in a 44-6 win at the Campus Colts, who were playing without their starting quarterback.The Mustangs’ top two rushers combined for 239 yards and helped Central to a 24-6 halftime lead.The Colts had a couple of good scoring opportunities in the first half, capitalizing on one of them.The first chance came in the second quarter when Campus drove inside the Central 5-yard line, but a fumble by the Colts short-circuited the drive. Salina...

