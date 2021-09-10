CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedgwick, KS

Second-half TD lifts Owls over Cardinals

By tsnewsllc
tsnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Garden Plain touchdown in the third quarter give the visiting Owls a 14-7 victory over the rival Conway Springs Cardinals in a game that was played across Friday and Saturday.An incoming severe storm led to the postponement of the game following Friday night’s halftime show. The second half kicked off at 1 p.m. Saturday.Conway Springs struck first, taking a 7-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown run by Brayden Kunz with just 2:27 left in the first half half. Both the Cardin...

tsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Sedgwick, KS
Sports
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Conway, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#American Football#Conway Springs Cardinals#Tsnews Com#The Times Sentinel#Haysville Sun Times#Sedgwick Sumner
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy