Second-half TD lifts Owls over Cardinals

A Garden Plain touchdown in the third quarter give the visiting Owls a 14-7 victory over the rival Conway Springs Cardinals in a game that was played across Friday and Saturday.An incoming severe storm led to the postponement of the game following Friday night’s halftime show. The second half kicked off at 1 p.m. Saturday.Conway Springs struck first, taking a 7-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown run by Brayden Kunz with just 2:27 left in the first half half. Both the Cardin...