10 potential early signs of dementia

Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning—thinking, remembering, and reasoning—to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities. To diagnose dementia, doctors first assess whether a person has an underlying, potentially treatable, condition that may relate to cognitive difficulties. A physical exam may be performed to measure blood pressure and other vital signs, as well as laboratory tests to check levels of various chemicals, hormones, and vitamins. Now, researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST), report they have discovered 33 metabolic compounds within the blood that are linked to dementia. Their findings may lead to potential new methods in diagnosing and treating dementia.
