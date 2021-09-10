CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board and committee applications offer chance to amplify student voices

Cover picture for the articleStudent committees create change on campus in collaboration with the Council of Presidents and other groups. Applications for boards and committees through the Associated Students of ASU and its Council of Presidents opened in early August and closed earlier this week. Boards and committees range from focusing on family resources, game day operations, disability advocacy and awareness, technology, sustainability and more.

