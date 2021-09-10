Ravenna 6 bed, 3 bath house - $6,150 / 6br - 2300ft2

Beautifully cared for upper unit of 1914 Craftsman style home. Upper two floors with six bedrooms, 3 baths, large new kitchen, two refrigerators, dishwasher, common living room with box beam ceilings, new non-coin-op front load washer/dryer, covered bike storage in back yard. No smoking on property and no pets. 4 - 12 x 11ft bedrooms, 1 smaller bedroom and one double bedroom. Covered front sitting porch with territorial view. Ravenna Park across the street. Rent includes Wifi, high speed Internet, covered bike storage and yard maintenance. Tenants pay electricity, water, sewer and garbage. Street parking with City of Seattle Zone parking permit. Quite home. Good exterior lighting. Walk, bike or bus to U of W campus, University Village, UW Medical Center and Husky Stadium. Available September 15, 2021. 12 month lease. No subletting. Locally owned and managed. By Appointment. Call Farrel Thomas. Thomas Residential Leasing LLC www.gwjrealtos.com.