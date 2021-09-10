CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Ravenna 6 bed, 3 bath house - $6,150 / 6br - 2300ft2

The Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully cared for upper unit of 1914 Craftsman style home. Upper two floors with six bedrooms, 3 baths, large new kitchen, two refrigerators, dishwasher, common living room with box beam ceilings, new non-coin-op front load washer/dryer, covered bike storage in back yard. No smoking on property and no pets. 4 - 12 x 11ft bedrooms, 1 smaller bedroom and one double bedroom. Covered front sitting porch with territorial view. Ravenna Park across the street. Rent includes Wifi, high speed Internet, covered bike storage and yard maintenance. Tenants pay electricity, water, sewer and garbage. Street parking with City of Seattle Zone parking permit. Quite home. Good exterior lighting. Walk, bike or bus to U of W campus, University Village, UW Medical Center and Husky Stadium. Available September 15, 2021. 12 month lease. No subletting. Locally owned and managed. By Appointment. Call Farrel Thomas. Thomas Residential Leasing LLC www.gwjrealtos.com.

www.dailyuw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Ravenna Park#Wifi#Uw Medical Center
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy