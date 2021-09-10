Cost Forcing WSU Regents To Cut Back On Public’s Access To Their Meetings

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The Bureau of Land Management will create dual headquarters in Grand Junction and Washington DC. The agency made the announcement on Friday, about two years after announcing the relocation of its headquarters from the District of Columbia to Colorado. (credit: CBS) Instead of relocating the headquarters, BLM will create a Western Headquarters that will be based in Grand Junction along with maintaining the headquarters in the District of Columbia. Then-U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican who represented Colorado from 2015 until this year, announced the decision to move the BLM headquarters to Grand Junction in July 2019, saying that “moving...

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO