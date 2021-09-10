CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cost Forcing WSU Regents To Cut Back On Public’s Access To Their Meetings

By Evan Ellis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosts are forcing the Washington State University Regents to cut back on the public’s access to their meetings. WSU released the agenda today for next week’s regents meeting. Video of the regents committee meetings are no longer streamed live online. Those committee meetings are when the regents spend most of their time discussing pending decisions. The decisions are made during their Friday meetings which will still be streamed on YouTube.

WSU Changes Course And Keeps Critical Regents Committee Meetings Streamed Live Online

The Washington State University Regents have changed course and are now keeping their most critical committee meetings streamed live online. When WSU initially released the agenda for this week’s regents meeting the board’s Thursday committee meetings were only remotely available to the public over the phone. At the time WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler told Pullman Radio News that the high cost of streaming concurrent committee meetings led to the decision to end those video streams.
WSU Regents meeting in Pullman Sept. 16–17

PULLMAN, Wash. – Members of the Washington State University Board of Regents will convene on the Pullman campus for a series of meetings Sept. 16-17. Regents will meet inside the Compton Union Building for committee meetings Thursday from 9 a.m. until approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday’s Board of Regents meeting begins at 9 a.m.
WSU Regents Discuss “Sincerely Held Religious Belief” For Vaccine Mandate Exemption

The Washington State University Regents heard an update this morning about the institution’s response to the governor’s vaccine mandate for higher education workers. The regents Strategic and Operational Excellence Committee received a report from campus health officials. Governor Jay Inslee is requiring most state workers to get the coronavirus vaccine, be granted a religious or medical exemption or get fired. His deadline to comply is October 18th.
WSU searching for public ideas on Gateway Project

Washington State University is inviting community members to create and share ideas of ways to link the WSU campus to downtown Pullman. The reception runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Elson S. Floyd Culture Center. The event launches phase II of the Gateway Project which started...
