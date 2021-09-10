Cost Forcing WSU Regents To Cut Back On Public’s Access To Their Meetings
Costs are forcing the Washington State University Regents to cut back on the public’s access to their meetings. WSU released the agenda today for next week’s regents meeting. Video of the regents committee meetings are no longer streamed live online. Those committee meetings are when the regents spend most of their time discussing pending decisions. The decisions are made during their Friday meetings which will still be streamed on YouTube.pullmanradio.com
Comments / 0