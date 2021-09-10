CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football players rack up NIL endorsements as the season begins

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn football players walk the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. College football was changed significantly when the NIL rules were passed over the summer, and Auburn football players were some of the first to announce huge endorsement deals. QB1 Bo Nix kicked things off with Milo’s Tea and soon added Bojangles and The JBoy Show appearances to his portfolio.

