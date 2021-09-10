Google Flutter 2.5 UI kit is now stable
Flutter 2.5, the latest version of Google’s UI toolkit for native application development, offers better performance as well as full-screen enhancements for Android. Introduced September 8, Flutter 2.5 improves frame rasterization by wiring up shading precompilation via Metal rendering. Proponents of Flutter stressed this move as another step toward reducing iOS jank. Also, frame processing now takes priority over processing other asynchronous events, eliminating jank from this source in testing of Flutter. A further move to reduce jank involves the garbage collector (GC), which has suffered from jank when the GC pauses the UI thread to reclaim memory; now, memory for unused images is reclaimed eagerly, considerably reducing GCs.www.infoworld.com
