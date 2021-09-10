Google Flutter 2.5 UI kit is now stable

Google introduced Material You this year, its new design language that will define its apps' looks for years to come. That's why the company is going on a redesigning spree, with the latest app to receive a makeover being Gmail. Thankfully, Google isn't redoing all of its apps just for the sake of the fresh look — the company is also viewing it as a chance to add better functionality in some places. Google Collections appears to be one of these. The Google app's integrated bookmarking feature doesn't get dynamic colors, but its redesign makes it much more useful to many people.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO