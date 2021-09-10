Federal judge grants stay in water transport lawsuit, temporarily reversing Siskiyou County ordinances
BIG SPRINGS, Calif. – A federal judge in California has granted a stay in the lawsuit filed by the Hmong community in Siskiyou County. Multiple Hmong community members sued the county following ordinances issued in May that prohibited the transportation of water on certain county roads surrounding the Mt. Shasta Vista subdivision, which is a predominately Asian community.www.kdrv.com
