CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siskiyou County, CA

Federal judge grants stay in water transport lawsuit, temporarily reversing Siskiyou County ordinances

By Alicia Rubin
KDRV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG SPRINGS, Calif. – A federal judge in California has granted a stay in the lawsuit filed by the Hmong community in Siskiyou County. Multiple Hmong community members sued the county following ordinances issued in May that prohibited the transportation of water on certain county roads surrounding the Mt. Shasta Vista subdivision, which is a predominately Asian community.

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Shasta, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Race#Marijuana#Hmong#Asian
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy