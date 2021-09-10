Twenty year-old memories still fresh

The 20th century ripped along at a blistering pace. First motor cars, then airplanes, atomic energy, rock n’ roll, rockets, computers, and the Internet. Faster and faster, we went, zipping here and there until one day, early in the new millennium, we were brought to our knees. We could not believe the evil that had been done to us. Out of a clear September sky came the most horrible terror. We held on tight to whomever was standing next to us as we saw bodies fall from skyscrapers and listened to the final cell phone calls of victims and heroes alike. As the thousands killed and injured became known, there was no reporting of left or right, red or blue, black or white, or other meaningless delineation. Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, we were united in our grief. The phenomenon of unity in times of crisis is not uncommon. It is observed in communities large and small, from nations to families wherein people put aside their differences and come together when needed. It is sad that it takes a calamity to drive the confluence and bittersweet to experience it. How far we have drifted from the intimacy of those difficult days just after 9/11 is heartbreaking.

