Twenty year-old memories still fresh

By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff
renfrewtoday.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago tomorrow, the first major terrorist attack on North American soil took place as a result of coordinated incidents in New York City and Washington DC, with a third attempt aborted when passengers overcame their hijackers, and crashed their plane in a Pennsylvania field. The Manhattan skyline was...

pnw.edu

9/11: Twenty Years Later

I have been remiss these past few years to acknowledge the tragedy set upon us twenty years ago on September 11, 2001. The day had an impact on the world, the nation, and on each and every one of us. Some of us lost loved ones and many of us still live with the impact of the other tragedies caused by the terrible attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
NPR

Twenty years after Flight 93 crashed, the living memorial faces both old and new threats

Today, the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County is peaceful. A grassy, windswept meadow stretches from the site’s visitor center seated on a ridge down to the walkway overlooking the plane’s final resting place. In the summer, it blooms with yellow and purple wildflowers. Trails are lined with maples that turn stunning shades of red and orange in the fall.
MILITARY
The Spokesman-Review

Shawn Vestal: Twenty years later, indelible memories of a grim day in Manhattan

It was an earlier-than-usual morning on a perfect bluebird day. Constantia Red, an assistant vice president at Goldman-Sachs, was attending a technology training session with three colleagues on the 19th floor of a building in the financial district of New York City. She’d been in the training for a couple of hours when a fire alarm sounded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Column: 9/11: Twenty years later, still a day no one will forget

For those of us who are old enough to remember, September 11th, 2001, was a day that none of us will ever forget. I can recall with vivid and clear images in my memory, the horrors of that day. As a surfer here on the N.H. Seacoast, we were all anticipating the waves from Hurricane Erin off the coast. Just as I was about to enter the water that morning at 8:15 a.m., I was told that it was freezing. So I went back home to grab my booties and gloves.
HAMPTON, NH
jacksonnewspapers.com

Twenty years later, Jackson County residents gather for 9/11 memorial service

RIPLEY — Lowell's voice shook, and a single tear rolled down Selma's cheek as they recalled where they were on 9/11. Lowell and Selma Humphreys were on vacation in Cape Hatteras. On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, they were on a ferry ride when someone turned on the radio. A plane had struck the World Trade Center. The next day, they said, the beach was covered in American flags for miles.
RIPLEY, WV
wirenewsfax.com

Twenty years later, Ground Zero rebuilding is still not complete

The rebuilding of the World Trade Center complex is still in progress, two decades after it was destroyed by the Sept. 11 attacks. Two planned skyscrapers, a performing arts center and a church are still unfinished at the site, which plays host Saturday to the annual ceremony honoring nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks.
POLITICS
ryerecord.com

Twenty Years Onward, the Memory of Chris Mello Burns Bright

Not every Rye resident was fortunate enough to know Chris Mello, who distinguished himself as a scholar and an athlete at Rye High School and Princeton University. Just outside the Rye Y Fitness Center is a handsome bronze plaque containing a portrait of him and a few words about the kind of young man he was.
RYE, NY
Wicked Local

LIVING HISTORY: Twenty years on

The 20th century ripped along at a blistering pace. First motor cars, then airplanes, atomic energy, rock n’ roll, rockets, computers, and the Internet. Faster and faster, we went, zipping here and there until one day, early in the new millennium, we were brought to our knees. We could not believe the evil that had been done to us. Out of a clear September sky came the most horrible terror. We held on tight to whomever was standing next to us as we saw bodies fall from skyscrapers and listened to the final cell phone calls of victims and heroes alike. As the thousands killed and injured became known, there was no reporting of left or right, red or blue, black or white, or other meaningless delineation. Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, we were united in our grief. The phenomenon of unity in times of crisis is not uncommon. It is observed in communities large and small, from nations to families wherein people put aside their differences and come together when needed. It is sad that it takes a calamity to drive the confluence and bittersweet to experience it. How far we have drifted from the intimacy of those difficult days just after 9/11 is heartbreaking.
AMERICAS
