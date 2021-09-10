Fritzler Farm Announces 9/11 Design for Corn Maze to Honor Fallen

It's an interesting time in our country right now. These are heady, historic times, not just with a world-wide pandemic, but also with so many social issues being talked about and debated, left and right. For any business to take a stand or to even show a point of view is a slippery slope, but Gull Meadow Farms in Richland had done just that.

RICHLAND, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO