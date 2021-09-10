Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Watch Series 8 to Boast Temperature Sensors, New AirPods to Include Health Features
The expected unveiling of Apple’s new Apple Watch Series 7 is just a few days away, so of course, we’re going to discuss possible new features we’ll see when the Apple Watch Series 8 debuts a year from now. Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today shared some information about what to expect with the 2022 version of the Apple Watch, as well as future versions of Apple’s AirPods.www.mactrast.com
