Wayne Rooney insists Derby will continue taking risks despite Birmingham defeat

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Rooney insisted his bold ‘risk and reward’ policy will continue despite his Derby side giving the ball away for both goals in their 2-0 defeat away to Birmingham. Sloppy passes from Derby enabled Scott Hogan to score the first home goal at St. Andrew’s this season in the 31st minute before Jeremie Bela wrapped up the three points nine minutes from time to send Lee Bowyer’s outfit fourth in the Sky Bet Championship.

