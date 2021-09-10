CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Letter: Two decades later, we're faced with fighting each other

NRToday.com
 8 days ago

Reflections over the last 20 years since our country was attacked and our way of life. We responded as one, at first, but the on-going war that ensued dampened our resolve to defend this country which is our home. We must remember the sacrifices for our freedom and know that those who sacrificed so great did not sacrifice in vain.

www.nrtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Letters: young and old, we’re all in this together

I am so glad Will Hutton has tried to bridge the irritating binary opposition between young and old that has infected the media for too long, and disappointed that he fails to do so (“Baby boomers are the winners who have taken it all – now it’s time they gave some back”, Comment). Distribution of wealth is by no means uniform. Too many old and young people are united in desperate poverty and consequent poor health; fewer share enviable wealthy lifestyles.
SOCIETY
Independent Florida Alligator

Letter to the Editor: Twenty years later, we will #NeverForget

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took the lives of 2,977 American people. At UF, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter plans to commemorate the lives lost to radical terrorism through the 9/11: Never Forget Project — a nationwide student activism project. The importance...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Race#Patriots#Reflections#Republican#Central Committee
NRToday.com

Letter: Freedom isn't free, though sometimes the sacrifices are small

On 9/11 we lost 2,996 souls and the country was horrified. In the United States, we have lost over 600,000 people due to COVID and many of the people in this county are unmoved by that number. People are fighting something as simple as wearing a mask. I remind you that, in most cases, the disease is diagnosed before a person dies from it, not after. This is not a conspiracy nor a hoax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fredericksburg Standard

After two decades, we must not forget

Twenty years. Two decades. Nearly the entire length of my middle son’s life. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, is a day I can’t forget. I don’t want to forget. I will not forget. No one should ever forget. I was in the shower getting ready for another day at work. Sandy...
COLORADO STATE
Post-Bulletin

Kindness, how we treat each other are what matters

Growing up, I only had one set of grandparents. I didn’t get to see them very often or even talk to them much. Back in the day of long-distance phone calls being charged by the minute, there was no time for us kids to tell our grandparents about a ballgame or what was going on in our lives.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Central Oregonian

Making disciples in a post-Truth world

It is time for Christians to ensure others have access to Jesus and the opportunity to know the truthI used to wonder how it would be possible that so many would be deceived at one time. It is hard to comprehend how quickly we have devolved to the place we now find ourselves. Where things that are clearly wrong would be praised as "good," and those who stand for Truth would be hated and labeled "evil." Yet, increasingly, this is the position we find ourselves in. The reason it seems so many people are no longer in their right mind,...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
Rolling Stone

Right-Wing Conspiracy Rally Collapses Under Weight of Right-Wing Conspiracies

A rally for supporters of the “Big Lie” is looking like a big flop. Reports from the start of the “Justice for J6” rally Saturday show an event much smaller than the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Video from on-scene reporters appears to show more members of the media in attendance than Trump-supporting protesters. Although Capitol Police expected as many as 1,000 attendees, and organizers obtained permits for a group of 700, the final turnout looks like it will be much lower, according to reports on the ground.
PROTESTS
Roger Ebert

Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)

"Civil War (Or,Who Do We Think We Are)" is an account of a country that broke apart and never really got back together. Written and directed by Rachel Boynton ("Our Brand is Crisis"), and shot over a period of years, the film visits northern and southern territories of the United States to tell the tale of the Civil War, the Reconstruction, and their aftermath as they resonate today. It's important here to separate the Civil War from the Reconstruction period. In terms of subject matter, the movie treads familiar ground—the impact of these events on modern life was a constant media topic during the Obama and Trump presidencies. But its thesis that the North won the Civil War and the South won the Reconstruction—via lynching, voter suppression, Jim Crow laws and other forms of disempowerment—will be revelatory to young students, and anyone whose past schooling glossed over or distorted the deeper meaning of those events.
MOVIES
Glamour

Inside the Miss Navajo Nation Pageant, Where Lost Traditions Are Found Again

Miss Navajo Nation is no ordinary pageant. There are no bathing suits, no evening gowns, and physical beauty isn’t glorified. Instead, the 69-year tradition focuses on Navajo culture, womanhood, and leadership. “It represents the beauty, the language, the tradition, and the matrilineal strength of the Navajo Nation,” says Phefelia Nez, Navajo Nation’s First Lady. “These girls prepare for this from a very young age, and it takes the family, the community, to get them ready once they have the desire.”
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Colleges don’t have a guy problem. America has a marriage crisis.

“Colleges Have a Guy Problem” screams the headline over an Atlantic item this week responding to a Wall Street Journal story reporting that if current trends continue, “in the next few years, two women will earn a college degree for every man.”. “The world has changed dramatically, but the ideology...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thenevadaindependent.com

Two decades later, the terror of Sept. 11 continues to haunt the nation

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, daughter Amelia awoke nearly breathless from a sleep so troubled she couldn’t wait to talk about it. In the kindergartener’s dark dream, people floating in a bubble across the sky suddenly began to fall to earth. They screamed as they fell, and nothing could save them.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy