Public Health

Monoclonal Antibody Products Are Available For Some High-Risk COVID-19 Patients And Some Who Have Been Exposed, But Are Not A Replacement For Vaccination

By Seth Holloway
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 helps those at high risk for serious illness by building rapid immunity to the virus and preventing hospitalization, but these products are only for those at high risk for serious illness, individuals who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, or people who are close contacts of someone who tested positive.

moving along
7d ago

My sister who has underlying health issues landed up in the hospital with break through COVID. She received this treatment, and is now recovering at home. She has a long road to recovering. She is tired all the time, and gets out of breath easy. But thank God she is alive. My family didn’t think she would make it. She got it from one of her grandkids.

RoseBudd
7d ago

We need to Start Concentrating on More Covid Medications because these Vaccines seem to be ineffective

