Monoclonal Antibody Products Are Available For Some High-Risk COVID-19 Patients And Some Who Have Been Exposed, But Are Not A Replacement For Vaccination
Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 helps those at high risk for serious illness by building rapid immunity to the virus and preventing hospitalization, but these products are only for those at high risk for serious illness, individuals who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, or people who are close contacts of someone who tested positive.www.thecutoffnews.com
Comments / 5