Amador County, CA

Local schools struggling with positive COVID cases

By Craig Baracco For Ledger Dispatch
ledger.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amador County Unified School District continues to try and maneuver its way through a storm of positive COVID-19 cases during the 2021-22 school year. At the latest meeting of the Amador County Public Schools Board of Trustees on Wednesday, September 8, ACUSD reported a total of 172 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the new school year on August 11, including 85 positive tests in the past two weeks. The positive tests have resulted in 266 students needing to quarantine due to close encounters with positive classmates. In addition to students, three ACUSD staff members have also tested positive since the start of the school year.

