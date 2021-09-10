Harding University reports enrollment growth

(Bismarck, ND) -- While colleges and universities are seeing declines in their enrollment this year, officials at the University of Mary say their numbers are up this year. The freshmen class at the university is up by 16 percent over last year. The increase represents 670 new Marauders and brings total enrollment at the Bismarck campus to almost four-thousand students.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 11 DAYS AGO