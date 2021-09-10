Harding University reports enrollment growth
SEARCY — Harding University reports enrollment growth of 7.6 percent for fall 2021 with students from 49 states and more than 50 nations and territories. Overall enrollment is 4,970 compared to 4,620 last fall. New undergraduate enrollment, including first-time-in-college and transfers, is up 3.8 percent at 866 compared to 834 last fall. Graduate and professional enrollment is 1,282, compared to 1,044 in 2020, for a 22.8 percent increase.
