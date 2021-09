DeAndre Argumon will spend the next fifteen years in prison in connection with the disappearance of his five-week-old son. Almost one year later, the whereabouts of his son, Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, is still a mystery to Cherokee County law enforcement officials. DeAndre was reportedly the last person to see the infant in the Wells area of Cherokee County in September 2020 and was reported missing to law enforcement after he said someone took the baby. Argumon confessed to being under the influence of some kind of substance at the time. The events took place around 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Old Forest Road on September 18th.

