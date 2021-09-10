FAMU Professor Involved in 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrances

Darryl Tookes (far right) at work in the studio. Tallahassee, FL. – As the nation recognizes the 20th anniversary of 9/11, among the countless voices in New York on Saturday will be one local voice from Florida A&M University: Darryl Tookes, director of Music Industry Studies. Tookes, who grew up in Tallahassee, has already been a musical talent on the international scene for decades, with more than six albums in his discography.