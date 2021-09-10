Mid-Cap ETFs Looking Good Amid Market Uncertainties
Wall Street has of late been surprising with rallies despite rising delta variant cases. Investors are however on the edge considering certain factors that might impact the current investing environment. Factors like surging delta variant cases and the Federal Reserve meeting where it might announce its plan to taper bond purchases are also raising worries. U.S. consumers also seem worried about the sustainability of economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump, surging delta variant threat and increasing inflation levels.www.entrepreneur.com
