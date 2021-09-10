Missouri Western football ready to return to work following comeback against Fort Hays

Though he’d never admit it during a game week, Matt Williamson was pensive about the consequences of a Thursday night loss in Week 2.

A loss against Fort Hays State would’ve buried the Missouri Western football team in an 0-2 hole and put thoughts of the Division II playoffs on the back burner. But a rallying win behind a 28-point third quarter that featured two scores led to raucous celebrations inside the Griffon locker room during his postgame press conference.

“I thought about that all week, I’m gonna be honest with you. You sit there, you start 0-2 in the conference; that’s a tough, long haul after that,” Williamson said.

The Griffons instead walked out of Spratt Stadium on Thursday with a 38-31 decision, a win and 1-1 record, with a manageable Week 1 road loss to Central Oklahoma in the rearview.

If not for the opening loss, which freshman Brandon Hall admitted humbled much of the team in the aftermath, the recent home woes might have continued. Western was just 2-6 in their last eight at home prior to the win against the Tigers.

“Our kids were so pissed off about last week, and we gave it away 100%. I think that fueled them,” Williamson said. “You watched them practice the first two days after that game, it was probably the best two practices we’ve had.”

Inside the locker room, a look in the mirror led to a change in mentality. Junior safety Kobe Cummings admitted a flawed mindset for much of the group just one week ago.

“We felt a lot more confident going into this game. The first week we were kinda cocky, not as confident. We knew it was gonna be a dogfight,” Cummings said. “We just made simple mistakes, things we know we can’t (do) and things we know good things are going to take advantage of. UCO had a great quarterback last week, and he took advantage of our mistakes. This week, we definitely didn’t have as many mistakes on the defensive side.”

The problems that come after an 0-2 start can extend far beyond the win-loss columns. For teams with playoff hopes, it instantly turns into maintaining focus on the goals and keeping the locker room together. The Tigers did just that in 2019, winning seven-straight games as part of an 8-3 year.

Instead, Western gets to put two weeks of tape with a two-deep offense that features one senior to work on an extended week of prep. Western is off until Emporia State visits Spratt Stadium at 6 p.m. next Saturday. The Hornets opened the season with a 38-7 win against Northeastern State with a Saturday visit from Central Oklahoma coming in Week 2.

Positives from Thursday came in rallying from a halftime deficit with 21-straight points to end the third quarter, a successful rushing attack and a ball-hawking secondary that brought in three interceptions — one going for a touchdown by Cummings — and a fumble recovery returned for a score by Dominic Chapa.

A positive also comes from a negative in the fact that the Griffons overcame three red zone fumbles themselves.

“If we go out there and turn over the ball like that, we’re not gonna have as much success. We left another 28 points probably on the board right there, at least,” Williamson said. “Three or four times we’re inside the red zone and turned it over, so I was proud.

“They could have gotten us pretty good, for sure. They could have gotten us pretty good, but we could have gotten them on the other hand as many times as we we’re down there.”

Teams down the line have the talent and ability to give Western the same run UCO and Fort Hays did in the first two weeks of the year. Following Emporia will come the Western’s MIAA gauntlet, a portion of the schedule that is the toughest for each team in the conference and usually plays a major role in deciding the fortune of a season.

That stretch for the Griffons will come against three winners in Week 1 with a Week 4 game at Washburn before a home game against No. 4 Northwest Missouri State and a trip to Nebraska-Kearney. The Griffons have dominated the last two outings against Washburn but have lost seven-straight games to Northwest. Western suffered an embarrassing 49-21 loss to UNK in the 2019 finale.

That stretch is nowhere near the headspace of the Griffons at the moment. But at 1-1 instead of 0-2, it raises the bar in working to improve week in and week out.

“The list always goes on and on. Even though the outcome was still a dub, we’ll go watch film,” Cummings said. “We could have 40 things to clean up. We could have four things to clean up. Overall, we’re happy we got the dub. There’s always room to grow.

“Where we want to be as a playoff team, we’ve gotta continue to grow week to week.”

