Update at 1:35 p.m. Friday: Power was restored to all affected customers, according to an email sent by PG&E spokeswoman Megan McFarland about 1:30 p.m. Friday. Original post at 9:45 a.m. Friday: Nearly 2,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Sonora and Columbia were without power Friday morning due to a “series of outages” that the utility was investigating.