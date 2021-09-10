Stillfront acquires Jawaker for $205m

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Occitane Group has named a new chief executive officer, André J. Hoffmann. Hoffmann succeeds Reinold Geiger, who on Thursday will step down from the role after steering the Swiss beauty company for more than 25 years. The 74-year-old will remain at the group as chairman of the board and executive director.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew19 Indie Skin Care Launches This Fall Alongside his new appointment, Hoffmann is to remain vice chairman of L’Occitane’s board and an executive director. The 65-year-old has served as an executive director of L’Occitane...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO