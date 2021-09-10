CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillfront acquires Jawaker for $205m

 8 days ago

This week publisher Stillfront announced that it has acquired mobile game developer Jawaker for $205 million. The company will pay 74% of the amount in cash and 26% in shares. The transaction is said to be completed on October 4. With the acquisition the publisher aims to expand its games...

