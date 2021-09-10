CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Time Machine: Metallica's eponymous record

By Angela Cateora
msuexponent.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years ago this week, the top Billboard 200 album was Metallica’s seminal “Metallica,” otherwise known as “The Black Album.” It has been regarded as one of the best rock albums of all time, but in 1991 it seemed the age of 80s thrash metal had come and gone, with grunge taking center stage as the en vogue misfit rock genre. Late summer 1991 contained arguably some of the greatest months for grunge fans, and rock fans in general, with the releases of Pearl Jam’s “Ten” in August and Nirvana’s “Nevermind”in September. Yet in 1991 Metallica produced not only its most commercially successful record, but also its most sonically rich one to date. In Metallica’s offerings prior to “Metallica,” the impact was made by the contrast of the gaps in the music with assaulting guitars. “Metallica” hits you in the face with a 20 foot wave of pure sound. It’s not just loud, it is immense.

www.msuexponent.com

Comments / 2

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Bob Rock
Person
James Hetfield
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
NME

Metallica and Miley Cyrus to perform live together on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Metallica and Miley Cyrus will perform live together on The Howard Stern Show later today (September 9) to celebrate the 30th anniversary reissue of ‘The Black Album’. The band will mark the milestone with tomorrow’s commemorative release (September 10), which also includes ‘The Metallica Blacklist’: a star-studded covers album of tracks from Metallica’s August 1991 album.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

IAN GILLAN Says DEEP PURPLE Reunion With RITCHIE BLACKMORE 'Would Be No Fun At All', Blasts DAVID COVERDALE's 'Opportunistic Remarks'

Ian Gillan says that a DEEP PURPLE reunion with Ritchie Blackmore would be a "circus" and "it would be no fun at all." is a co-founder of DEEP PURPLE and wrote many of their most memorable riffs, including "Smoke On The Water", but he has not played with the group since his 1993 exit. Steve Morse effectively took over Blackmore's slot in 1994 and has since been in the group longer than Ritchie.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Axl Rose's chaotic time-keeping produced great rock'n'roll, says Matt Sorum

Guns N' Roses were famously, frustratingly and frequently late onstage during the Use Your Illusion tour, but then-drummer Matt Sorum thinks there was an upside the Axl Rose's tardy behaviour. Interviewed by Billboard to mark the upcoming publication of his memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories From...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Machine#Rock Band#Eponymous#Nirvana
Stereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover “Nothing Else Matters” With Metallica

Metallica just released an expanded reissue of their self-titled “Black Album” along with The Metallica Blacklist, a covers collection featuring 53 artists’ taking on “Black Album” songs. One of those artists is Miley Cyrus, who played “Nothing Else Matters” at Glastonbury a couple years ago and covered it on The Metallica Blacklist with Elton John, Watt, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Metallica’s own Robert Trujillo on bass. Yesterday, Cyrus joined Metallica on The Howard Stern Show to discuss the song and play it together. Watch their performance below.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Metallica launched a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled fifth album with an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, and the SiriusXM program is sharing video of the September 9 event, which took place the day before the project hit stores. The band joined Stern's New York-based...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Metallica Laugh About the Time James Hetfield Punched Lars Ulrich

While guesting on the Howard Stern Show, Metallica laughed through the story of when James Hetfield punched Lars Ulrich at one of the thrash band’s early gigs. When Metallica were just starting out, they found themselves beckoned by a crowd to play an encore at the Troubadour in San Francisco. A disagreement followed, with Ulrich wanting to begin their encore with a song that started with a drum intro, while Hetfield insisted on a different track. When the young thrash band emerged for their encore, Ulrich kicked into the drum intro track and infuriated Metallica’s frontman.
MUSIC
Variety

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page: Band Refused ‘Miserable’ Requests to Make Past Docs Because They Weren’t About the Music

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t hold back in detailing why the band has refused to participate in a single documentary until now. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin” premieres at the Venice Film Festival Saturday afternoon, and tickets for all 12 press and public screenings of the film have sold out — easily making it one of the most sought-after movies at the fest. Part of the film’s appeal is its rarity, given the band has never taken part in a film apart from “The Song Remains the Same” (1976), which was more of a concert movie. Page, the only band member...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
arcamax.com

Sir Elton John's praise for Metallica's Nothing Else Matters

Sir Elton John has called Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' "one of the best songs ever written". The 74-year-old star - who appears on Metallica's new covers album 'The Metallica Blacklist' - brought frontman James Hetfield to tears when he made a special appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show' to praise the track.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Little Lies” By Fleetwood Mac

Perhaps no band in history has been able to spin so much gold out of utter chaos than Fleetwood Mac. The obvious example of this phenomenon was Rumours, the 1977 smash song cycle detailing the romantic complications among the five members. Ten years later, Tango In The Night brought the band back from a five-year recording hiatus in a haze of infighting and personal problems. Needless to say, the album contained four top 20 singles and went three times platinum in the United States.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Hear GHOST's Cover Version Of METALLICA's 'Enter Sandman'

GHOST's cover version of the METALLICA classic "Enter Sandman" can be streamed below. The track is taken from "The Metallica Blacklist", a four-hour, 53-song collection of the "Black Album" covers spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, with each artist contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite "Metallica" LP cut.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Hear METALLICA's 'The Struggle Within' Covered by RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of METALLICA's self-titled album, the Grammy-winning, 16-times-platinum-certified LP is receiving its definitive re-release on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, The Black Album remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3 CD expanded edition, digital, and limited-edition deluxe box set (containing the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a METALLICA lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
MUSIC
audioinkradio.com

Kirk Hammett Discusses How ‘The Black Album’ Changed Metallica’s Fanbase

“The Black Album” may have been polarizing for old-school metal fans, but it also opened a new, bigger audience for Metallica. Metal fans often debate about Metallica’s self-titled “Black Album.” The record propelled the thrash metal band into the mainstream with it’s heavy but commercial sound, but it also alienated some hardcore fans that felt they became too friendly to the masses.
ROCK MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Out Now: Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ 30th Anniversary Edition, Everything You Could Ever Want to Hear from the 1991 Record (and More), Plus ‘Blacklist’ Covers Project

What can be said about the 1991 self-titled Black Album from Metallica that hasn’t been said already?. The album marked the start of a new era for the thrash/metal band, a mainstream breakthrough that would go on to sell tens of millions of copies worldwide and help James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Jason Newsted become a household name — much to the chagrin of some of the band’s earlier-era fans, of course.
ROCK MUSIC
Z94

Hear Corey Taylor’s Powerful Metallica Cover ‘Holier Than Thou’

Metallica's full Blacklist album filled with a wide array of covers from artists across multiple genres arrives today (Sept. 10) and no doubt one of the songs fans have been anxious to check out is Corey Taylor's take on Metallica's "Holier Than Thou." Opening with an off mic belt of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy