On scene FBI agent remembers 9/11

 8 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks delta variant in Arkansas, new federal vaccine mandates. Business leaders question how Biden vaccine order will work. Sen. Joni Ernst reflects on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks. 6 News at 5 Josh MSU football. Finding Families: Meet Dustin! ""I'm a kind, loving person"

New York Post

Former FBI Agent Says 9-11 Hijackers had U.S.-based support

At least two of the 9-11 hijackers probably had a U.S.-based support network, according to a former FBI agent. Danny Gonzalez worked on “Operation Encore,” the still-secret investigation into the two Saudi hijackers who were based in San Diego. Gonzalez told CBS News he’s confident the records of that operation will show the hijackers had help.
NBC San Diego

Retired FBI Agent Gives Insight on Newly Declassified Record of 9/11 Attacks

Retired FBI Agent Gives Insight on Newly Declassified Record of 9/11 Attacks. After 20 years and hundreds of pages of intelligence reports, some of the families of the nearly three thousand people killed on September 11, 2001 still want answers—and they’re fighting their own government to get them. “The world's...
TODAY.com

3 Secret Service agents reveal what happened behind the scenes on 9/11

Following the 9/11 attacks, three key Secret Service agents — assigned to protect then-President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and first lady Laura Bush — sprung into action. On the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Saturday, Nick Trotta, Tony Zotto and Eddie Marinzel shared their firsthand accounts...
Anthony Fauci
Joni Ernst
foxbaltimore.com

Former FBI agent: 20 years may have passed since 9/11, but the threat hasn't

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The attacks on September 11th, 2001 took thousands of innocent lives and they forever changed our law enforcement at every level. Whether it’s your local police department, state agencies or federal, September 11th changed how law enforcement operates. "What we’ve done post -911 is better communication. We...
101wkqx.com

WKQX remembers 9/11

20 years ago, the fabric of our country changed forever. At 8:46 a.m., a commercial jet crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Twenty minutes later, a second plane crashed into the South Tower and whatever confusion there was was quickly erased from the minds of Americans. We were under attack. 2,996 people lost their lives in a senseless attack that altered the mindset of every American going forward.
WJLA

Former FBI Special Agent remembers 9/11: 'I didn't feel like I was in America'

WASHINGTON (SBG) - With Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, former FBI Special Agent Mark Morgan joined The National Desk to share his memory of Ground Zero. "As I stood there literally where the Twin Towers once stood, I didn't even feel like I was in America," said Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “I also was inspired at the same time, and I had hope at the same time while we were standing in the middle of devastation, seeing the incredible rescue and recovery effort that was going on, the resolve to continue, to not let this change who we are, and to continue to go after and find those responsible.”
