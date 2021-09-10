CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fubo Sportsbook Lounge Coming to MetLife Stadium

By Anthony Elio
lineups.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not breaking news that the NFL is embracing sports betting. The league recently announced some major sportsbook partners in BetMGM, PointsBet, WynnBET, and Fox Bet. We’re also seeing more and more partnerships between NFL teams and sportsbooks, as seen with BetMGM teaming up with the Arizona Cardinals. Plus, the NFL is even allowing six sportsbook commercial spots per game. Well, another new trend you should expect to see is sportsbooks and betting lounges right in the stadium. What seemed like a sports bettor’s fantasy is now becoming a reality. Let’s look at the new sports betting lounge opening right in MetLife Stadium and the growth of stadium-based sportsbooks and betting lounges.

www.lineups.com

Front Office Sports

Fubo Ramps Up Sports Betting Efforts

Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of FuboTV, is making inroads on sports betting. Ahead of its sportsbook launch in Q4, the gaming division announced its first NFL team partnership with the New York Jets on Wednesday, becoming the official sports betting partner of the club. As part of the deal, Fubo...
GAMBLING
roi-nj.com

Jets partner with wagering app for MetLife lounge and more

The New York Jets have announced a partnership with wagering app Fubo Sportsbook to create the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium. The 7,000-square-foot lounge is set to debut during the 2021-2022 season and will offer the look and feel of a casino-style sportsbook with betting odds integration, the Jets said in a statement.
GAMBLING
elitesportsny.com

Here Comes Caesars Sportsbook Arizona With a $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

Let’s get it started in Arizona. The Grand Canyon State is finally joining the sports betting party and it’s just in time for the start of the 2021 NFL season. Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is among the first sportsbooks in line to launch in the state. Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is one...
ARIZONA STATE
newyorkjets.com

Jets Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Fubo Sportsbook

The New York Jets today announced a multi-year partnership with Fubo Sportsbook, the comprehensive sports entertainment and wagering experience expected to launch in the fourth quarter 2021 (subject to all applicable regulatory approvals), to become an Official Sports Betting partner of the club. This agreement marks Fubo Sportsbook's first sponsorship of a professional sports team. The partnership centers around the creation of the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2021-22 NFL season, and will be the first authorized, mobile sports betting lounge in the stadium. In addition, Fubo Sportsbook will become the presenting partner of the Jets Mobile App and is the team's first legal sports betting (LSB) partner to leverage the Jets' new advertising data partnership with Sportradar.
GAMBLING
sportspromedia.com

New York Jets onboard for Fubo Sportsbook’s first sports betting sponsor

Fubo Sportsbook to create betting lounge at MetLife Stadium. Company also named presenting partner of the Jets’ mobile app. FuboTV confirmed plans for its own sportsbook at the start of this year. The National Football League’s (NFL) New York Jets have struck a multi-year partnership with Fubo Sportsbook, the new...
NFL
Pocono Record

Everything Giants fans should know about coming to MetLife Stadium this season

EAST RUTHERFORD - The Giants are back at MetLife Stadium, and so are the fans!. Big Blue is set to open their 2021 regular season Sunday afternoon against the Denver Broncos, and MetLife Stadium has returned to 100% capacity in the seating bowl, suites and clubs for all events with no physical distancing requirements.
NFL
tvtechnology.com

New York Jets, Fubo Gaming Ink Sports Betting Partnership

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. & CHICAGO—The New York Jets have announced a multi-year partnership with Fubo Sportsbook to become an Official Sports Betting partner of the club. Fubo Sportsbook is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the agreement is its first one with a professional sports team.
GAMBLING
seattlestar.net

Gaelic Sport Comes to Shoreline Stadium This Saturday

The beauty of being a city of immigrants is that immigrants bring their sport with them. Growing up in Seattle, I played rugby, soccer, Aussie Rules, and field hockey in both school and intramural leagues. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve attended events of professional ultimate frisbee, women’s rugby, takraw, cricket, lacrosse, and a dozen other sports that would have been impossible to see in Middle America.
SOCCER
USA Today

Giants fans return to MetLife Stadium but wish they hadn't

For the first time since the 2019 regular-season, the New York Giants welcomed fans back to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. And for a few moments early on, it sounded a lot like the Giants Stadium days. Then, in the blink of an eye, it was right back to the same...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants, Jets, MetLife Stadium form partnership with Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands is a leading beverage alcohol company. The partnership is set to last across a multitude of years. The Giants, Jets, and MetLife Stadium have nailed down a multi-year partnership with Constellation Brands, a leading beverage alcohol company. In a Friday press release from the Jets organization, it was...
