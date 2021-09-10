Fubo Sportsbook Lounge Coming to MetLife Stadium
It’s not breaking news that the NFL is embracing sports betting. The league recently announced some major sportsbook partners in BetMGM, PointsBet, WynnBET, and Fox Bet. We’re also seeing more and more partnerships between NFL teams and sportsbooks, as seen with BetMGM teaming up with the Arizona Cardinals. Plus, the NFL is even allowing six sportsbook commercial spots per game. Well, another new trend you should expect to see is sportsbooks and betting lounges right in the stadium. What seemed like a sports bettor’s fantasy is now becoming a reality. Let’s look at the new sports betting lounge opening right in MetLife Stadium and the growth of stadium-based sportsbooks and betting lounges.www.lineups.com
