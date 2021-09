On April 15, 2021, Arizona state legislators passed House Bill 2772, ratifying the legalization of sports betting for retail and online access. Governor Doug Ducey signed the bill into law for gambling expansion within the state. For those interested, scheduled sign-ups for sportsbooks are available. The sports betting law allows a maximum of 20 sportsbooks operating in the state. Regarding the distribution of the sports betting licenses, ten will be associated with professional sports teams, while the other ten are reserved for Native American tribes.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO