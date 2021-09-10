NFL Week 1 FanDuel Cash Picks: Cardinals-Titans and Eagles-Falcons the Games to Target

Week 1 is finally upon us, which means the start of DFS Football through FanDuel, one of our favorite platforms for DFS and sports betting. FanDuel salaries have been available for several weeks, and there are several types of contests available, ranging from massive tournaments to smaller cash pools. In large GPP tournaments, you have to consider things like upside and ownership in building your lineup. However, in cash games, you can take the chalk options and build a lineup that you think will score the most points without considering ownership as heavily. The following are some of my favorite picks for each position for cash lineups on FanDuel this week.