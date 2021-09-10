CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 1 FanDuel Cash Picks: Cardinals-Titans and Eagles-Falcons the Games to Target

By Jacob Wayne
lineups.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 1 is finally upon us, which means the start of DFS Football through FanDuel, one of our favorite platforms for DFS and sports betting. FanDuel salaries have been available for several weeks, and there are several types of contests available, ranging from massive tournaments to smaller cash pools. In large GPP tournaments, you have to consider things like upside and ownership in building your lineup. However, in cash games, you can take the chalk options and build a lineup that you think will score the most points without considering ownership as heavily. The following are some of my favorite picks for each position for cash lineups on FanDuel this week.

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Eagles trend of Saturday extensions continues with monster deal

The Philadelphia Eagles locked up star defensive lineman Josh Sweat to a three-year deal, and he won’t have to worry about his bank account for quite some time. Sweat was due to make under $1 million this coming season — obviously not poor in terms of the common folk, but compared to most NFL players his caliber, he deserved a raise.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Cardinals#American Football#Eagles Falcons#Dfs Football#Fanduel#Gpp#Cleveland Browns#Dvoa#Lions
Sporting News

Week 1 NFL DFS Stacks: Best lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, cash games

Week 1 is here, and it's time to win a few bucks in daily fantasy football -- or at least have fun because that's what really matters, right? OK, it's about winning money, at least in NFL DFS, but to do so, you need the proper strategy. Stacking, or playing teammates together whose point totals are expected to correlate, is the best way to maximize the upside of your lineups, whether playing cash games for a bankroll boost or huge tournaments for one million dollars. DraftKings and FanDuel are the most popular DFS sites, so we'll be discussing their pricing in this article.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Tom's Guide

Cardinals vs Titans live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Cardinals vs Titans live stream will allow fans their first look at the upgrades these franchises have made. This NFL live stream won’t disappoint when it comes to the excitement these high-powered offenses can bring. Cardinals vs Titans channel, start time. The Cardinals vs Titans live stream takes place...
NFL
lineups.com

DraftKings Tennessee: How to Get a 20% Boost on Any NFL Week 1 Game

For more promos and information visit our DraftKings Tennessee page. On that page, you can find a full review and a guide to wagering. DraftKings Tennessee Users Enjoy A $1,050 Free Bonus. football fans have been waiting since January to see their Titans compete again. After their 20-13 loss against...
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles-Falcons betting guide, picks for Week 1 | KC Joyner

I have been picking straight-up winners in NFL games since 2014 and am 37-17 (68.5%) on Eagles selections over the last three years according to NFL Pickwatch. One of the keys to this success has stemmed from trying to understand how to interpret trends in Philadelphia’s game plans and personnel, so for this week I will share some of those insights for the Eagles’ Week 1 matchup against Atlanta and offer some perspective on how those elements might impact money line, point spread or over/under wagers on this matchup.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Game Sunday: Falcons vs Eagles odds and prediction for NFL Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons are ready to open the 2021 season taking on their old rival out of the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons are coming off a disappointing string of seasons that led to the firing of head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager, Thomas Dimitroff. With the new regime in place, the Falcons hope to finally get quarterback Matt Ryan back to the Super Bowl.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cardinals vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick (Week 1)

The Arizona Cardinals kick off a new campaign more than 1,600 miles away in Nashville, Tennessee where they will take on the Titans. Both teams have loaded their rosters and are considered legitimate contenders entering the season. Getting things started on the right foot with a big Week 1 key will go a long way in setting the tone for potentially deep playoff runs.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy