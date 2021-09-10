CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Microsoft Windows 11 Spot Includes a Guest Appearance by Halo’s Master Chief

techeblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, this new Microsoft Windows 11 commercial might be showcasing its Xbox Game Pass and the upcoming Halo Infinite more so than the operating system, but it’s definitely worth a watch.It begins with a woman exploring Windows 11 and then pressing a Game Pass icon before being teleported to a desert of sorts where Halo’s Master Chief pulls up in a Warthog to take on a Covenant Banshee, ready to blow things up. Read more for the video and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

Related
TechRadar

Microsoft finally clarifies Windows 11’s TPM requirements

If you had been watching the June 24 event where Windows 11 was announced, you would have heard about the system requirements for the upgrade, especially TPM 2.0. This is a small chip found on the motherboard of your PC, which encrypts crucial data, so if the machine is stolen, the data on your hard drive is safe - as long as TPM is enabled.
SOFTWARE
CNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Mozilla has defeated Microsoft’s default browser protections in Windows

Mozilla has quietly made it easier to switch to Firefox on Windows recently. While Microsoft offers a method to switch default browsers on Windows 10, it’s more cumbersome than the simple one-click process to switch to Edge. This one-click process isn’t officially available for anyone other than Microsoft, and Mozilla appears to have grown tired of the situation.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now in stock at Best Buy for in-store pick-up [Out of stock]

Update 09/08/2021 1:30pm ET: As of 1:30pm ET, all of my local Best Buy locations are sold out of both the standard and Digital Edition versions of the PlayStation 5. Though I was able to get through the virtual waiting room, a notification flashed on my screen telling me that the PS5 was no longer in stock before pushing me back to the add to cart screen.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Android may not have Xbox One support after all

We reported yesterday that Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Android app was spotted in the Microsoft Store. The most interesting feature of the listing was that the app supported both Windows 11 (aka Windows 10 version 22000.0) and the Xbox One, something Microsoft never mentioned before. Given the emphasis Microsoft placed...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 moves forward, new hardware is on the way, and more

The first week of September is almost over and a lot has happened in the world of Microsoft. The most significant one is that the Redmond firm has put an official date on the release of Windows 11. In addition to information on the release of the next generation of the OS, the Dev channel has begun testing the version slated to come after the one releasing this fall. However, not all is good as some users are being kicked out of the program due to running unsupported devices. There is more news relating to gaming, security, an upcoming hardware event later this month, and a benign ad that crippled users’ taskbars on Windows 11. Check everything out in our Microsoft digest for the week of August 29 – September 4.
SOFTWARE
Gamespot

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8 Livestream Coming Today

343 Industries will show off more of Halo: The Master Chief Collection's Season 8 update as part of a livestream today, September 9, the studio has announced. The latest Community Playdate livestream will be held on Twitch, starting at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. This will offer a "quick preview" of what's in Season 8, including a "rundown of what's to come." The developers will then play MCC, and anyone who joins up with them can earn the ultra-rare Ice Unicorn rewards that are given to anyone who matches up with the developer.
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

Microsoft News replaced by Microsoft Start in Windows 11

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Microsoft Start replaces Microsoft News. Microsoft Start comes in a new design but will...
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Microsoft gives a first look at Windows 11's Photos app

People who have signed up for the Windows Insider program are among the first to be able to get hands on with Windows 11, but the preview builds that have been released so far are not complete. Microsoft is still working away on the operating system ahead of next month's rollout, and CPO Panos Panay has given us a glimpse of the new Photos app that is coming.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft: Windows 11 is designed to get the best out of hardware, here's how

We already know that Intel's upcoming 12th Gen Alder Lake processors are optimized to work really nicely with Microsoft's Windows 11 OS. A little taste of that from early testing of somewhat similar hardware definitely showed some sort of improvement, although the gains could be higher with Alder Lake due to Intel's new Thread Director technology.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Microsoft’s Clipchamp acquisition will help improve video editing on Windows

Microsoft is acquiring Clipchamp, a browser-based video editing tool, and is hinting that it will be a great fit for Windows. Founded in 2013, Clipchamp lets people create and edit videos in a browser and utilize the full power of a GPU to render the final result. Clipchamp is used by companies like Google, Dell, and Deloitte.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft begins Windows 11 marketing campaign with a new video ad

Last week, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will be available from October 5. Microsoft today started the marketing campaign for Windows 11 with a new video ad featuring the new single, “All Starts Now” by Odessa ft. Tim Myers. Microsoft’s focus for this campaign seems to be the following:. Windows...
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

Microsoft has a new blockbuster ad for Windows 11

Windows 11 is coming soon, and Microsoft revealed today a blockbuster 60 seconds ad for the new OS. The short clip features the same production quality we’ve previously seen in videos for Surface products, and Microsoft wants the ad to show how Windows 11 “brings you closer to what you love.”
SOFTWARE
thurrott.com

Analysis: Microsoft’s Windows 11 Performance Claims (Premium)

Yes, Windows 11 seems like it's just Windows 10 with a refreshed UI. But Microsoft is also making changes under the hood. And in a video that it just posted, the software giant explains why those less visible updates will result in a more performant version of Windows. Naturally, I’m wondering why these changes aren’t coming to the 1.3 billion people currently stuck using Windows 10, a system that is otherwise identical to Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Windows 10 download: You can still get Microsoft's operating system free, before Windows 11 arrives

If you've been holding out on upgrading to Windows 10, now is the time. Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 more than a year ago, and it wants holdouts to upgrade to Windows 10 to keep devices running securely and smoothly -- particularly before Windows 11 starts rolling out this October. Windows 11 will only be available as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. Anyone on older operating systems will have to pay for the upgrade. (Here's how you'll download Windows 11 when it's available and how to check if your computer will be compatible with the new operating system. Plus, here's everything you need to know about transitioning from Windows 10 to Windows 11.)
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Microsoft releases new Windows 11 builds, confirms running on an Apple M1 'is not a supported scenario'

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 on Apple's M1 is not "a supported scenario" for the OS that stands to bring so much joy to OEMs. The confirmation was given to The Register by a Microsoft spokesperson as the super-corp unleashed an ad campaign for the Windows 11 operating system, due in less than a month, and continued tweaking the preview code for Windows Insiders via the Dev and Beta Channels.
SOFTWARE

