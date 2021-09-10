New Microsoft Windows 11 Spot Includes a Guest Appearance by Halo’s Master Chief
Sure, this new Microsoft Windows 11 commercial might be showcasing its Xbox Game Pass and the upcoming Halo Infinite more so than the operating system, but it’s definitely worth a watch.It begins with a woman exploring Windows 11 and then pressing a Game Pass icon before being teleported to a desert of sorts where Halo’s Master Chief pulls up in a Warthog to take on a Covenant Banshee, ready to blow things up. Read more for the video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
