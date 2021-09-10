BMW i Vision AMBY Electric Bicycle Can Hit 37MPH, Accelerates Using Throttle Grip and Lever Instead of Pedals

BMW has produced a fair amount of four-wheel electrics over the last five years, but when it comes to two wheelers we’ve heard mostly crickets, save for overpriced production efforts like the C Evolution or tasty concepts like the Vision DC Roadster and Definition CE 04. But now come signs that the Bavarian brand may have just been waiting for the right moment. The introduction of the new i Vision Amby and Vision Amby concepts at the recent IAA Mobility Show (formerly known as the Frankfurt Auto Show) earlier this week serve as Exhibit A and B, with the i Vision Amby technically debuting as an electric bicycle, and the Vision AMBY, a higher-speed electric motorcycle (the latter was even presented by BMW’s Motorrad division).

