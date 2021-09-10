BMW i Vision AMBY Electric Bicycle Can Hit 37MPH, Accelerates Using Throttle Grip and Lever Instead of Pedals
BMW’s vision of electric bicycles is very different from that of other companies, and it shows with their i Vision AMBY and Motorrad Vision AMBY. Both feature an electric drive system with three speed ratings for different types of roads. It’s capable of speeds up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) on cycle tracks, up to 45 km/h (28 mph) on city-center roads and up to 60 km/h (37 mph) on multi-lane roads as well as outside urban areas. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
