BMW i Vision AMBY Electric Bicycle Can Hit 37MPH, Accelerates Using Throttle Grip and Lever Instead of Pedals

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW’s vision of electric bicycles is very different from that of other companies, and it shows with their i Vision AMBY and Motorrad Vision AMBY. Both feature an electric drive system with three speed ratings for different types of roads. It’s capable of speeds up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) on cycle tracks, up to 45 km/h (28 mph) on city-center roads and up to 60 km/h (37 mph) on multi-lane roads as well as outside urban areas. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.

