Please Enable JavaScript

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and any prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location. The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically since the pandemic first began, especially among organisations. “Businesses use VPNs to grant access to networks remotely, as well as to protect their data traversing across multiple networks and boundaries...
