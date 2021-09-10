CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Messenger: A broken America remembers 9/11 victims amid rising pandemic death toll

By Tony Messenger
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a story in numbers. Take 9 and 11. Until Sept. 11, 2001, they were just two numbers, with no apparent intrinsic connection. Now, 20 years after terrorists attacked the United States by flying hijacked planes into the World Trade Center twin towers in New York, the two numbers are forever intertwined. Nine and 11 are always together, connected by a dash or a slash, uttered as one word that invokes the tragic images of one of America’s darkest days.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Fox News

James Jay Carafano: Biden's drone disaster gives Americans a bigger problem to worry about

We hardly needed more confirmation that President Joe Biden’s plans for protecting Americans and their interests are inept. And yet we just got it: U.S. military officials have acknowledged what the New York Times reported last week. The August 29, 2021 drone strike in Kabul mistakenly targeted innocent civilians rather than a terrorist car-bomb team headed to attack American troops organizing the airport evacuation.
MILITARY
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Remembering 9/11: Attack hits all of America

Editor’s Note: The following editorial is reprinted from the Sept. 12, 2001 issue of the Shelby Promoter and Cut Bank Pioneer Press. The story that follows also appeared in the Sept. 12 issue of the Promoter. Smith was the editor of the Promoter and is a retired U.S. Army Lt. Col.
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
milwaukeeindependent.com

America’s vitriol after 9/11: Remembering the innocent victims of our misguided patriotism

It can be said that it is one thing to remember, but yet another thing entirely to understand and reflect on. Undoubtably, September 11, 2001 has been seared into the collective psyche of America yet headlines still remind us that we must remember. For example, yesterday’s USA Today front page read, “America Doesn’t Forget,” and lots of other publications have echoed this same sentiment over the years. A collective demand of unified Nationalism.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Trade Center#Americans#Fda#Time#Twitter#Afghan#Taliban
AFP

World leaders remember 9/11 victims and survivors

World leaders sent messages of solidarity Saturday on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, saying the attackers had failed to destroy Western values. Here are leading  reactions: "We can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they (the jihadists) failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
POLITICS
KTEN.com

America honors 9/11 victims and heroes

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are solemnly marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, just weeks after the fraught end of the Afghanistan war that followed the terror attack. The commemoration at ground zero began with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest act of terror on U.S. soil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
telegram.com

Watch: Remembering the victims of 9/11

Today is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America. Click the video below as the name of each person who died in the attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, is scrolled.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
texasbreaking.com

Anti-Vaxxers Can Face Serious Repercussions If They Continue To Reject COVID-19 Vaccines: Read Details

Many Americans refuse to get vaccinated, and some interpose reasons linked to their religious beliefs and medical conditions. However, refusal to get vaccinated can have serious repercussions. After the United States, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, many business owners and school administrators released vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Review

9/11: Mother of victim remembers fateful day

Memorial services will be many across our nation today surrounding the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedies. They will be held across our sprawling cities and across our vast countrysides. Poignant messages will be delivered. Bagpipes will play and heads will bow. Hugs will be shared and fellowship spread. Flowers will be placed and tears shed. Prayers will be whispered and the American flag will wave.
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

Russia Calls on US to Release Afghanistan's Financial Reserves to Prevent More Conflicts

Russia demanded on Monday that the US return Afghan central bank reserves that the country had seized following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul earlier this month. To strengthen the rate of the sinking national currency, the US must quickly unfreeze these assets Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's ambassador to Afghanistan stated on the state-run Rossiya 24 network. "If our Western colleagues are worried about the fate of the Afghan people, then we must not create additional problems for them by freezing gold and foreign exchange reserves," he added.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy