CHICAGO -- Sidney Crosby said he hopes to recover in about six weeks after having surgery Sept. 8 to address a problem with his left wrist he has had for seven years. "It's not something that's really a common procedure for hockey, so it's not like I know 10 or 15 guys who've had this done and I know what the time frame's going to be," the Pittsburgh Penguins captain said at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour on Thursday.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO