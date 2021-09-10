CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Orange County Man Suffers Brain Injury in Hit-and-Run Crash

By Brian Chase
californiainjuryblog.com
 8 days ago

An 84-year-old man who was dusting off his truck was hit and severely injured by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana. According to an NBC news report, Rafael Garcia had a daily routine of cleaning his cars after making a trip to the market. Garcia was doing just that when a car drove toward him and struck him in a serious collision on Third Street.

www.californiainjuryblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Dragged By Mother, Erin Garcia Of Laguna Niguel, After Trying To Stop Her From Driving Drunk

PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — A Laguna Niguel mother has been arrested after police say she drunkenly dragged her own daughter and a man who tried to stop her, then assaulted a police officer. (credit: Placentia Police Department) Erin Garcia, 44, was in custody Friday after being arrested in the 400 block of Orchid Drive. Officers who responded to the scene found Garcia’s 8-year-old daughter, who was with her grandmother, suffering from injuries to her legs and feet. According to police, Garcia was intoxicated and trying to leave her mother’s home on Orchid Drive, but her daughter was concerned about her driving while drunk and...
PLACENTIA, CA
NBC Miami

Crash Sends Vehicle Straight Into Hollywood Salon, Killing 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman was killed Friday after the car she was in was t-boned and ended up crashing into a Hollywood beauty salon. Britany Hemmings was a passenger in the vehicle her best friend was driving. Hemmings' father said his daughter was singing along to a song on the radio when the crash happened at around midnight.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Orange County, CA
Accidents
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Ana, CA
Accidents
Santa Ana, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
wfla.com

Tennessee man spending honeymoon in Florida dies following hit-and-run crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man who was seriously injured during a hit-and-run crash in Florida last weekend passed away Saturday morning. Christopher and Mary Moore Coffey were traveling on I-95 in Volusia County after their Sept. 12 wedding when Florida Highway Patrol says a white Dodge Charger merging onto the highway struck their vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed.
FLORIDA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon man arrested after hit-and-run crash on Sunday

Christopher Paul Hanson-Eilers, 30, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Sunday after a traffic crash at the intersection of West Airport Road and South 12th Street, according to a press release from the Lebanon Police Department. He was taken into custody for counts of third-degree assault, failure to perform the duties...
LEBANON, OR
CBS Denver

35-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit-And-Run Crash On Colfax Avenue In Aurora

UPDATE: Aurora police have determined through their investigations that the white SUV/minivan was not involved in the deadly hit-and-run. However, police continue to search for information about the white vehicle with tinted windows involved in the crash.  AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are looking for the suspects involved in a deadly hit and run. They say a white SUV or minivan and a small white sedan were possibly involved. The crash happened on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m. on East Colfax Avenue and North Akron Street. When officers got there, they found an injured 35-year-old man. He later died. Police released an image of the sedan. (credit: CBS) Additional Resources The Aurora Police Department released the following information about this case: The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or otherwise have any information related to this incident, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Your tips can remain anonymous and you may still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Injury#Traffic Accident#Nbc
CBS Miami

‘Crash Could Have Been Prevented,’ Devastated Dad Talks About Daughter’s Death After Driver Runs Red Light

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family is picking up the pieces after a fatal crash at 56th and Pembroke Road. Brittania Hemmings was killed when the car she was in was hit in the intersection, slamming the car into a barbershop. “I lost my daughter, that’s my second daughter. She just turned 20,” said her father Gregory Hemmings. He and the family are devastated. According to investigators, the crash happened after a car driven by this man, Connor Tyson, ran a red light at Washington and 56th, then attempted the run the light just down the street at Pembroke...
MIAMI, FL
californiainjuryblog.com

Woman Killed in Huntington Beach Motorcycle Accident

Meghan Wautlet, 22, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Huntington Beach after officials say the motorcycle on which she was a passenger collided with another vehicle. According to a City News Service report, the crash occurred the night of Sept. 11 on Pacific Coast Highway between Warner Avenue and the entrance to the Bolsa Chica State Beach. Wautlet was pronounced dead at the scene.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
WIFR

Man suffers life-threatening injuries from early morning motorcycle crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is fighting for his life at a local hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m. Rockford Police responded to the area of Barnum Rd. and Grant Park Blvd. for reports of a motorcycle accident. Officials said a 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ROCKFORD, IL
Press Democrat

Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in Santa Rosa crash

A man riding a motorcycle had major injuries after he collided with an SUV Wednesday morning in southeast Santa Rosa, police said. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hoen Avenue and Summerfield Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. The motorcycle collided with a Lexus...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy