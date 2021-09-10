Orange County Man Suffers Brain Injury in Hit-and-Run Crash

UPDATE: Aurora police have determined through their investigations that the white SUV/minivan was not involved in the deadly hit-and-run. However, police continue to search for information about the white vehicle with tinted windows involved in the crash. AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are looking for the suspects involved in a deadly hit and run. They say a white SUV or minivan and a small white sedan were possibly involved. The crash happened on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m. on East Colfax Avenue and North Akron Street. When officers got there, they found an injured 35-year-old man. He later died. Police released an image of the sedan. (credit: CBS) Additional Resources The Aurora Police Department released the following information about this case: The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or otherwise have any information related to this incident, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Your tips can remain anonymous and you may still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

AURORA, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO