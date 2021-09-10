March trial set for man accused of 2020 murder

KINGWOOD — A March trial date is set for a Preston County man accused of murder. Andrew Woods Prudnick, 29, was indicted in June on a charge of first-degree murder in the Nov. 16, 2020, death of Ryan Sines of Friendsville, Maryland. According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, Prudnick told officers at the scene he felt threatened by the victim, who was at Prudnick’s apartment with a woman who was picking up items from the residence.