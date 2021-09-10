CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston County, WV

March trial set for man accused of 2020 murder

By Kathy Plum STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGWOOD — A March trial date is set for a Preston County man accused of murder. Andrew Woods Prudnick, 29, was indicted in June on a charge of first-degree murder in the Nov. 16, 2020, death of Ryan Sines of Friendsville, Maryland. According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, Prudnick told officers at the scene he felt threatened by the victim, who was at Prudnick’s apartment with a woman who was picking up items from the residence.

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Preston County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Kingwood, WV
Preston County, WV
Government
City
Man, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Sutton
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy