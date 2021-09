Disney Studios are continuing their run of "reimagined" old movies by developing a new take on the 1986 movie Flight of the Navigator. The project, which will swap the young male lead of the 80s for a female one, will be directed by Jurassic World star and The Mandalorian episode director Bryce Dallas Howard, who will also be producing the new movie along with John Swartz and Justin Springer. As with many new sequels and reboots being handled by Disney, the movie will head to Disney+ for its release.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO