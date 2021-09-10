CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honoring veterans

By TCAJOB Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Mattis, a Richland native and former U.S. Secretary of Defense, left, chats with Bernadette “Bernie” Gagnier, a Washington State University Tri-Cities wine science alumna and current WSU graduate student, during the Sept. 8 dedication for his namesake library in the university’s Veterans Center. A ceremony preceded celebrating the school’s expanded Veterans Memorial. The library is a permanent installation featuring books that Mattis called influential to his career. (Courtesy WSU Tri-Cities)

