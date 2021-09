Do you know who was U.S. treasury secretary in 1938?. Before Google, one way to find out was to go to the west side of the main U.S. post office building in St. Joseph. There, a plaque shows Henry Morgenthau Jr. as the treasury secretary that year. He served in the Roosevelt Administration, at a time when the Downtown building opened during a boom in public works construction.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO