Prosser, WA

Networking – September 2021

tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Cover picture for the articleProsser Memorial Health has hired Steve Peters, a licensed mental health therapist, at its Benton City Clinic. He received his master’s of science in clinical mental health counseling/forensic counseling specialization from Walden University and his bachelor’s in business studies in applied psychology from Regent University. He is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. He began his career at an inpatient state hospital in Oregon, eventually moving on to outpatient and school-based work. He made his way to the Tri-Cities in 2000 after taking a position as a mental health case manager.

