Price analysis 9/10: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, LUNA, UNI

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltcoins are still flashing bullish signals but Bitcoin’s steady slide toward its swing low could put a damper on the market’s positive sentiment. Bitcoin’s recent plunge does not seem to have shaken the investors and data shows that exchange reserves were down to 2.399 million (BTC), which is close to the May all-time low at 2.390 million Bitcoin. Ki Young Ju, CEO of on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, said this could result in a “sell-side liquidity crisis on Bitcoin.”

cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP to break the daily resistance

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today. The 24-hour chart on the XRP/USD pair shows that price action is bullish. Bulls are preparing to break the daily resistance. XRP was following a favorable trend on the previous day’s Ripple price analysis chart. However, this bullish movement was halted by solid selling pressure when the daily price analysis chart set in, causing the prices to drop sharply to the lowest level on the daily price analysis chart. The bulls seemed to be on the drawing board strategizing a possible attack that would alter the current negative trend. The bulls congregated in large numbers and amassed enough power to establish solid support that reversed the bearish trend, causing Ripple to surge.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Calm Before the Storm? Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, According to Top Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Widely followed crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe is mapping out the price levels to watch for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA). In a new market update, Van de Poppe tells his 127,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin recently reclaimed a key price area, indicating that Bitcoin is gearing up for a fresh rally.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA is still bearish at $2.30

Cardano price analysis shows a price drop. Support is found at $2.36. The most recent Cardano price analysis shows a sharp drop in value today. After the continuing bearish momentum from yesterday, the ADA/USD pair has dropped from $2.57 to $2.43 today, losing 4.5 percent of its overall value over the last 24 hours. Over the previous seven days, a drop of 17% was recorded.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Terra price analysis: LUNA/USD to surpass the $38 resistance

Terra price analysis is bullish for today. The intraday low acted as a support for the bulls. The Bollinger bands widened in the early trading hours, indicating LUNA/USD has higher volatility. Terra price analysis: General price overview. Terra price analysis is bullish for today as a consolidation above the $34...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE trading downwards to the $0.20 zone

According to Dogecoin price analysis, the market appears to be bearish. The pair DOGE/USD is attempting to break out of $0.25, which it has done on two occasions now. Dogecoin has been trading inside a tight trading range for the past several days, with sharply declining price action. On Monday, the $0.2500 overhead resistance was broken more strongly, while subsequent upsides were rejected, pulling the meme coin into a tight trading range. As a result, we anticipate the DOGE/USD pair to decline further and test a significant support level at $0.2300 in the short term.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

While Broader Crypto Market Holds Its Collective Breath, Whales Are Loading Up On Bitcoin

Bitcoin, likewise other cryptos, have had a hard seven days. So investors across the crypto have understandably been wary of the market and any investments at this point. This has played out in the way the digital assets have done in the market. Various dips have put the market into what looks like a long-suffering form. But while most investors hold their breaths in wait for what happens next, whales are on the move with their bitcoin investments.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: SOL/USD is bullish in the next 24 hours

Solana price analysis is bearish on the 24-hour chart. Solana is likely to move higher today. On the previous day’s Solana price analysis chart, Solana followed a positive trend. However, solid selling pressure when the daily price analysis chart was established halted the prices from rising further to their lowest level on the daily price analysis chart at $144.The bulls appeared to be drawing up a plan for an assault that would reverse the current downtrend. The bulls congregated in large numbers and amassed enough strength to establish sturdy backing, which reversed the bearish trend and drove the SOL/USD to rise.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Build Base Or Bust? Bitcoin Touches Down On Parabolic Support

Bitcoin price is trading in the mid-$40,000 range, unable to get through $50,000 but still holding strong the higher the recovery goes. The series of higher lows continues, potentially creating another base for the cryptocurrency to blast off from. This base would mark the third out of four before the...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Analyst Puts New Bitcoin ATH For October As Stablecoins Start Pumping Into BTC

Bitcoin analyst says new ATH in October is likely as on-chain data shows stablecoins may have started to pump into BTC. Stablecoins Reserve Starts Moving Down, Bitcoin To Reach New ATH In October?. As explained by an analyst on CryptoQuant, after staying at highs, the stablecoins reserve has finally started...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin is ‘playing mind games’ as its price coils into a tighter range

Analysts highlight the formation of a bull flag on the Bitcoin chart and suggest that the price could continue to consolidate until a major catalyst moves the market. The general mood across the cryptocurrency market is one of anticipation on Sept. 17 as the price of Bitcoin has traded in an increasingly tighter range over the past couple of days and looks to be coiling in preparation for a move one way or another.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Cardano Trends Down, ADA In Danger Of Sliding Back To $2?

Cardano has had one of the best performances in the crypto market during 2021. The cryptocurrency scored major milestones and climbed its way up the ladder of the crypto top 10 by market cap. Currently sitting at the third position, after surpassing DOGE, XRP, BNB, Cardano (ADA) trades at $2,37...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL downward correction continues to $144 level

Solana price analysis is bearish on the 24-hour chart. Today’s Solana price analysis is bearish, as the currency has broken below $150 and dashed to $145 overnight. We anticipate that downward momentum will continue later this week since bears rapidly pulled SOL/USD back beneath the main support. Over the last...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Believe It Or Not, Bitcoin Maxis, Altcoin Season Might Not Have Yet Begun

Because Bitcoin is the first ever cryptocurrency, it often has a cult-like following of investors who won’t touch an altcoin no matter the potential ROI or promise behind the technology. But the recent alt season has investors in profit from the bull run converting BTC into other coins in search of better performance.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD is moving towards $29

Uniswap price analysis is bullish for today. Uniswap opened the daily rice analysis chart in bullish momentum. Bulls are reversing the bear trend. Uniswap opened the daily rice analysis chart in bullish momentum. Buyers outnumbered the sellers in the market, causing the prices to rise upward, forming several bullish trends to the intraday at $26.4. sellers had consolidated strength, causing a firm resistance at the intrada highs. This resistance caused the price of the UNI/USD pair to begin a downfall. The price dropped in a falling wedge to the intraday lows of $25.2.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB retests $440 resistance, a retracement to follow?

Binance Coin price analysis is bearish for today. BNB/USD could not breach the $440 resistance today. Binance Coin starts to head lower. Binance Coin price analysis is bearish today as the market struggled to break past the $440 resistance. As BNB/USD has formed a consolidation below the $440 resistance, we expect the market to retrace over the next 24 hours and set a higher low.
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin sees ‘quite healthy’ consolidation on $200M BTC options expiry day

Everything is bullish except the price on Friday as $200 million in options expire and attention focuses on corporate quarterly disclosures. Bitcoin (BTC) ranged around $48,000 on Sept. 17 as hopes of a bull run endured thanks to low supply and upcoming corporate disclosures. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source:...
CURRENCIES
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Out Above Descending Resistance Line

On Sept 16, Bitcoin rebounded from a horizontal support level and reached a high of $48,557 before falling slightly. Today, it bounced at the $47,000 minor support area and broke out from a descending resistance line shortly afterwards. BTC resumes ascent. On Sept 13, BTC bounced at the $43,950 support...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

TA: Bitcoin Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Bitcoin price remains well supported above the $47,000 zone against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $48,500 to start a decent increase towards the $50,000 level. Bitcoin corrected lower after it failed to clear the $48,500 resistance zone. The price is still trading above $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
MARKETS

