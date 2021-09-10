Price analysis 9/10: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, LUNA, UNI

Bitcoin, likewise other cryptos, have had a hard seven days. So investors across the crypto have understandably been wary of the market and any investments at this point. This has played out in the way the digital assets have done in the market. Various dips have put the market into what looks like a long-suffering form. But while most investors hold their breaths in wait for what happens next, whales are on the move with their bitcoin investments.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO