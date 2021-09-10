World War II exhibit about U.S. Latinos, Latinas to open in Palacios
Beginning Sept. 28, the Palacios Area Historical Association will present “Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas in World War II.”. The exhibition was created by the School of Journalism and Center for Mexican American Studies at the University of Texas at Austin and produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, according to a news release.www.victoriaadvocate.com
