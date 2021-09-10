Stablecoins: What Are They Good For?

PayPal announced that eligible customers in the United Kingdom are now able to buy and sell several different digital currencies. Global payment service PayPal has announced that eligible users in the United Kingdom are now able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies via PayPal’s service. At launch, PayPal will sell Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash to users with verifiable identities. The announcement fulfills PayPal’s pledge in August 2021 to move crypto in the British market. This is the first location outside of the United States that PayPal has offered the ability to purchase cryptocurrency. As they do in the U.S., PayPal says they will continue to use Paxos to facilitate the transactions and holding of said digital assets.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO