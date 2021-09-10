CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Stablecoins: What Are They Good For?

cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

Stablecoins are at the heart of some of the biggest controversies in the crypto industry today—and yet more of them keep coming. On an almost weekly basis, companies and protocols keep announcing new stablecoin moves. So, what’s behind the boom?. A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency intended to have...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptocoingossip.com

PayPal UK Completes Crypto Rollout, Lets All Eligible Customers Buy, Hold and Sell These Four Cryptocurrencies

Major global payments firm PayPal UK just launched crypto trading services for all of its eligible customers, giving them access to four top cryptocurrencies. On Friday, the company announced that all eligible PayPal UK users will now be able to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC).
MARKETS
CNBC

Mark Cuban: Stablecoins will be one of 'the first to get regulated'

As U.S. regulators narrow their focus on crypto markets, billionaire investor Mark Cuban predicts that stablecoins "will be the first to get regulated." "Why? The variance in the definition by product," he tweeted Thursday. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are meant to be pegged to a reserve asset, such as gold...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Allaire
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
cryptocoingossip.com

Smashing crypto adoption barrier? Solana aims to do its own ‘thing’

A blockchain network can excel at security or speed — but not both — Solana’s Yakovenko tells Cointelegraph, as the network is betting on speed. There was a lot of talk at SALT Conference 2021 about Solana Labs, the supersonic racer of layer-one blockchain networks. Not surprisingly, much of that conversation centered on speed — or, in network parlance, transactions per second (TPS).
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Analyst Puts New Bitcoin ATH For October As Stablecoins Start Pumping Into BTC

Bitcoin analyst says new ATH in October is likely as on-chain data shows stablecoins may have started to pump into BTC. Stablecoins Reserve Starts Moving Down, Bitcoin To Reach New ATH In October?. As explained by an analyst on CryptoQuant, after staying at highs, the stablecoins reserve has finally started...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Unveils Bitcoin and Crypto Predictions, Says ‘Billionaire Bitcoin Flippening’ Is Coming

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is detailing a new list of predictions for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry at large. Armstrong says he believes a billionaire Bitcoin “flippening” is coming that will boost science, tech, and charitable causes in the years ahead. Writing in the Coinbase Blog, Armstrong says,. “Olaf Carlson-Wee...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Circle#Dai Stablecoin#Coingecko#Decrypt#Tethers#Stablecoin Usdc#Usd Coin#Ftx#Spac
HackerNoon

4 Reasons Why Stablecoins Have Gained Traction

Stablecoins are becoming more popular due to their ability to reduce the risks associated with the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market. Investors are more willing to invest in these assets since they pose fewer risks compared to many other digital assets in the market. The growth of the DeFi market has fueled the growth in the use of stablecoins by opening up other use cases within its ecosystem. In addition to commodities like gold or silver, some stablecoins are backed by a fiat currency like the dollar as collateral.
MARKETS
awealthofcommonsense.com

Why Do Stablecoins Offer Such High Rates of Interest?

If you’re a finance nerd, the Coinbase-SEC kerfuffle this week about regulations and what constitutes a security is an interesting story. I myself am a finance nerd so I read Matt Levine and the Brian Armstrong tweet thread but I know most people don’t really care about the intricacies of financial regulation.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

“Trusted” Tokens? – Underpinning The Reliability of EURST’s Stablecoin

The popularity of stablecoins is increasingly on the rise. Recently, as Bitcoin hit new records, the market value of stablecoins witnessed a 10x increase. Facebook has announced its own stablecoin, and even VISA has become the first major payments network to settle transactions in the American dollar-backed stablecoin USDC. So...
CURRENCIES
ZDNet

Afterpay believes a popular AUD stablecoin will appear soon

Australian buy now, pay later giant Afterpay has told a Senate fintech committee that it believes a stablecoin based on the Australian dollar will appear soon. "There is currently no AUD-backed stablecoin with significant uptake. However, this is unlikely to remain true for long. An AUD-backed stablecoin would provide Australian cryptocurrency users and investors with an alternate store of value compared to the popular USD-denominated coins, with the associated benefits of blockchain technology," Afterpay told the Senate Select Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre in a submission.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
cryptocoingossip.com

Coinbase Expanding Support for This Low-Cap Altcoin Across All Its Platforms

Coinbase is making due on its promise to accelerate the listing of new assets by expanding full trading support to yet another cryptocurrency. The exchange now enables customers to buy, sell and hold the native asset for Horizen (ZEN), an interoperable blockchain ecosystem, via Coinbase.com and its mobile apps. Coinbase...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

PayPal Customers in U.K. Can Now Buy & Sell Crypto

PayPal announced that eligible customers in the United Kingdom are now able to buy and sell several different digital currencies. Global payment service PayPal has announced that eligible users in the United Kingdom are now able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies via PayPal’s service. At launch, PayPal will sell Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash to users with verifiable identities. The announcement fulfills PayPal’s pledge in August 2021 to move crypto in the British market. This is the first location outside of the United States that PayPal has offered the ability to purchase cryptocurrency. As they do in the U.S., PayPal says they will continue to use Paxos to facilitate the transactions and holding of said digital assets.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptocoingossip.com

CFTC Investigating Binance Over Insider Trading: Report

Binance, which has been plagued of late by high-profile regulatory admonitions, is now under investigation over insider trading claims as well, according to a report today from Bloomberg. The report, which cites anonymous sources with knowledge of the investigation, states that that Commodity Futures Trading Commission is involved. The CFTC...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Asset That Surged More Than 8,600,000% This Year Now Listed on Coinbase

Coinbase is continuing its recent spree of listing new crypto assets by adding support for a popular Dogecoin (DOGE) copycat. The exchange’s newest addition is Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme token that aims to be an Ethereum-based alternative to DOGE. The 47th-ranked asset by market cap was trading at $0.00000000008...
STOCKS
101 WIXX

Stablecoin Tether says holds no Evergrande commercial paper

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Tether, the world’s largest ‘stablecoin’, said in a statement it does not hold any commercial paper or securities issued by embattled developer China Evergrande Group, as regulatory scrutiny into risks from this type of token grow. Evergrande, which has total liabilities of more than $300 billion,...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

American financial industry discusses stablecoins with US Treasury

• Since last year, stablecoins have gained popularity in the crypto market. • Regulatory agencies will meet with investors, companies, and banks to discuss stablecoins. The financial industry in North America is trying to understand the potential and dangers of cryptocurrencies for financial services. This investigation will build measures that the regulator will announce before the end of the year.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy